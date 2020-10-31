NAM TAI PROPERTY (NYSE:NTP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property last released its earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $0.84 million during the quarter. Nam Tai Property has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Nam Tai Property has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NAM TAI PROPERTY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property’s stock was trading at $6.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NTP shares have decreased by 18.6% and is now trading at $4.96.

ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL (NASDAQ:RARE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has generated ($7.36) earnings per share over the last year. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s stock was trading at $45.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RARE stock has increased by 121.6% and is now trading at $100.50.

NEXPOINT REAL ESTATE FINANCE (NASDAQ:PFHD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFHD)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEXPOINT REAL ESTATE FINANCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PFHD)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stock was trading at $17.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PFHD shares have decreased by 22.1% and is now trading at $13.63.

RAYMOND JAMES (NYSE:RJF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James has generated $7.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Raymond James has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RAYMOND JAMES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James’ stock was trading at $67.46 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RJF stock has increased by 13.3% and is now trading at $76.44.