OTIS WORLDWIDE (NYSE:OTIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Otis Worldwide has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF OTIS WORLDWIDE? (NYSE:OTIS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Otis Worldwide in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Hold.”

LAKE SHORE BANCORP (NASDAQ:LSBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Lake Shore Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LAKE SHORE BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp’s stock was trading at $14.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LSBK shares have decreased by 10.8% and is now trading at $12.50.

JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:JBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. John Bean Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies’ stock was trading at $74.68 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JBT stock has increased by 12.4% and is now trading at $83.97.

RANDOLPH BANCORP (NASDAQ:RNDB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $1.11. Randolph Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Randolph Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RANDOLPH BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp’s stock was trading at $12.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RNDB shares have increased by 22.3% and is now trading at $14.80.