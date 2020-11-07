PAR PACIFIC (NYSE:PARR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2020. The reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter. Par Pacific has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW WERE PAR PACIFIC’S EARNINGS LAST QUARTER? (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) announced its earnings results on Sunday, August, 9th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.11. The firm earned $515.30 million during the quarter. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%.

View Par Pacific’s earnings history.

TETRA TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:TTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. TETRA Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TETRA TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies’ stock was trading at $0.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TTI shares have increased by 21.1% and is now trading at $0.5450.

MIMEDX GROUP (OTCMKTS:MDXG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:MDXG)

MiMedx Group last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.65 million for the quarter. MiMedx Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MIMEDX GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (OTCMKTS:MDXG)

MiMedx Group’s stock was trading at $5.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MDXG stock has increased by 24.4% and is now trading at $6.78.

SEMPRA ENERGY (NYSE:SRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business earned $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Its revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has generated $6.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7.

HOW HAS SEMPRA ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy’s stock was trading at $122.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SRE shares have increased by 3.3% and is now trading at $127.01.