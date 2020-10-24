PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:PM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Philip Morris International last announced its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business earned $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Its revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has generated $5.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Philip Morris International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Philip Morris International’s stock was trading at $79.84 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PM stock has decreased by 6.8% and is now trading at $74.45.

FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST (NYSE:FR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust last issued its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The company earned $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. Its revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. First Industrial Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust’s stock was trading at $33.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FR stock has increased by 23.8% and is now trading at $42.02.

ARGENX (NASDAQ:ARGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx last issued its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.16. argenx has generated ($4.73) earnings per share over the last year. argenx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARGENX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx’s stock was trading at $133.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ARGX stock has increased by 87.1% and is now trading at $250.42.

PACIFIC CITY FINANCIAL (NYSE:PCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PCB)

Pacific City Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. Pacific City Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS PACIFIC CITY FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PCB)

Pacific City Financial’s stock was trading at $11.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PCB shares have decreased by 15.2% and is now trading at $9.60.