TRANSOCEAN (NYSE:RIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean last released its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean has generated ($1.45) earnings per share over the last year. Transocean has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRANSOCEAN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean’s stock was trading at $1.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RIG shares have decreased by 26.5% and is now trading at $1.00.

LIFEVANTAGE (NASDAQ:LFVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage last posted its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. LifeVantage has generated $0.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. LifeVantage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LIFEVANTAGE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage’s stock was trading at $11.34 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LFVN stock has decreased by 3.5% and is now trading at $10.94.

MACK-CALI REALTY (NYSE:CLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty last posted its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mack-Cali Realty has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year. Mack-Cali Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MACK-CALI REALTY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty’s stock was trading at $17.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CLI stock has decreased by 38.6% and is now trading at $11.03.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:UBER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm earned $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Its revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has generated ($6.81) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS UBER TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies’ stock was trading at $26.24 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UBER shares have increased by 59.9% and is now trading at $41.96.