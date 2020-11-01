SPIRIT AIRLINES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SAVE)

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF SPIRIT AIRLINES? (NYSE:SAVE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spirit Airlines in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FNWB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest BanCorp last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $16.54 million during the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. First Northwest BanCorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest BanCorp’s stock was trading at $14.04 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FNWB shares have decreased by 16.3% and is now trading at $11.75.

THE CARLYLE GROUP (NASDAQ:CG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group last posted its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. The Carlyle Group has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year. The Carlyle Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE CARLYLE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group’s stock was trading at $22.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CG stock has increased by 11.5% and is now trading at $24.92.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:ROCK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries last issued its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company earned $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. Its revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries has generated $2.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Gibraltar Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries’ stock was trading at $46.82 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ROCK stock has increased by 22.7% and is now trading at $57.45.

