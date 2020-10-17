U.S. BANCORP (NYSE:USB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Its revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has generated $4.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. U.S. Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS U.S. BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp’s stock was trading at $36.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, USB stock has increased by 8.1% and is now trading at $39.14.

OMEGA FLEX (NASDAQ:OFLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex last issued its earnings data on July 16th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Omega Flex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.5. Omega Flex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OMEGA FLEX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex’s stock was trading at $68.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OFLX stock has increased by 157.6% and is now trading at $175.17.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY (NASDAQ:RMCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2020. The reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $2.70 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s stock was trading at $7.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RMCF stock has decreased by 63.1% and is now trading at $2.77.

1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP (NASDAQ:FCCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6.

HOW HAS 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp’s stock was trading at $15.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FCCY stock has decreased by 17.1% and is now trading at $12.43.