CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT (NASDAQ:CDEV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year. Centennial Resource Development has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development’s stock was trading at $0.4920 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CDEV stock has increased by 32.1% and is now trading at $0.65.

HILTON WORLDWIDE (NYSE:HLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. Its revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.0. Hilton Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HILTON WORLDWIDE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide’s stock was trading at $81.09 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HLT shares have increased by 16.0% and is now trading at $94.08.

PROTHENA (NASDAQ:PRTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena last announced its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. Prothena has generated ($1.95) earnings per share over the last year. Prothena has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROTHENA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena’s stock was trading at $9.72 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PRTA shares have increased by 41.3% and is now trading at $13.73.

EPAM SYSTEMS (NYSE:EPAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The business earned $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has generated $4.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.5.

HOW HAS EPAM SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems’ stock was trading at $202.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EPAM stock has increased by 71.0% and is now trading at $346.63.