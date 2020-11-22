CINEDIGM (NASDAQ:CIDM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm last issued its earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. Cinedigm has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cinedigm has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CINEDIGM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm’s stock was trading at $0.47 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CIDM shares have increased by 25.0% and is now trading at $0.5877.

COSAN (NYSE:CZZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. Cosan has generated $1.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Cosan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COSAN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan’s stock was trading at $13.76 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CZZ shares have increased by 27.7% and is now trading at $17.57.

WOODWARD (NASDAQ:WWD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward last announced its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward has generated $4.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0. Woodward has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WOODWARD’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward’s stock was trading at $84.87 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, WWD shares have increased by 28.0% and is now trading at $108.64.

500.COM (NYSE:WBAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com last posted its earnings results on August 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $0.52 million during the quarter. 500.com has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS 500.COM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com’s stock was trading at $2.91 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, WBAI stock has decreased by 5.2% and is now trading at $2.76.