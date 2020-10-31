CINCINNATI FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CINF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business earned $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Its revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cincinnati Financial has generated $4.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Cincinnati Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CINCINNATI FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial’s stock was trading at $90.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CINF shares have decreased by 21.4% and is now trading at $70.74.

FIRST US BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:FUSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $9.95 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. First US Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST US BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares’ stock was trading at $8.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FUSB shares have decreased by 13.3% and is now trading at $6.96.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year. 2U has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS 2U’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U’s stock was trading at $26.70 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TWOU shares have increased by 38.0% and is now trading at $36.85.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST (NYSE:AHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust last released its earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust has generated $12.20 earnings per share over the last year. Ashford Hospitality Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stock was trading at $1.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AHT shares have decreased by 4.4% and is now trading at $1.29.