CENTURY BANCORP (NASDAQ:CNBKA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on July 14th, 2020. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $29.86 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Century Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CENTURY BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp’s stock was trading at $59.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CNBKA shares have increased by 18.6% and is now trading at $70.61.

MORGAN STANLEY (NYSE:MS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 15th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company earned $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Morgan Stanley has generated $4.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Morgan Stanley has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MORGAN STANLEY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley’s stock was trading at $36.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MS shares have increased by 40.6% and is now trading at $51.85.

UNITY BANCORP (NASDAQ:UNTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company earned $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Unity Bancorp has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. Unity Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITY BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp’s stock was trading at $16.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UNTY shares have decreased by 18.5% and is now trading at $13.46.

CIT GROUP (NYSE:CIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $411 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.61 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. CIT Group has generated $5.06 earnings per share over the last year. CIT Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020. CIT Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 20th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS CIT GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group’s stock was trading at $23.68 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CIT stock has increased by 5.6% and is now trading at $25.00.