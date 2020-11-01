NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.3. NIC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NIC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC’s stock was trading at $17.09 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EGOV stock has increased by 31.2% and is now trading at $22.42.

CPS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:CPSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. CPS Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CPS TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies’ stock was trading at $1.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CPSH shares have increased by 7.7% and is now trading at $1.40.

OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS (NYSE:OHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. Its revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Omega Healthcare Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors’ stock was trading at $31.44 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OHI stock has decreased by 8.4% and is now trading at $28.81.

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST (NYSE:PEB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s stock was trading at $13.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PEB stock has decreased by 12.9% and is now trading at $11.98.

