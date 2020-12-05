GOLAR LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 29th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Golar LNG has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Golar LNG has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GOLAR LNG’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG’s stock was trading at $8.84 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GLNG stock has increased by 5.8% and is now trading at $9.35.

HOW HAS HENNESSY ADVISORS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors’ stock was trading at $9.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HNNA stock has increased by 0.0% and is now trading at $9.01.

OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET (NASDAQ:OLLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet last announced its earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business earned $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. Its revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s stock was trading at $46.33 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OLLI shares have increased by 74.2% and is now trading at $80.71.

MIND TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:MIND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MIND)

MIND Technology last released its earnings data on September 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. MIND Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MIND Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MIND TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MIND)

MIND Technology’s stock was trading at $1.59 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MIND shares have increased by 59.7% and is now trading at $2.54.