HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:HLIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business earned $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.7. Helios Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies’ stock was trading at $37.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HLIO shares have increased by 19.9% and is now trading at $44.65.

OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL (NASDAQ:OXFD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Oxford Immunotec Global last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. Oxford Immunotec Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Oxford Immunotec Global’s stock was trading at $12.19 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OXFD shares have increased by 10.0% and is now trading at $13.41.

CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES (NYSE:CPK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities last issued its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities has generated $3.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Chesapeake Utilities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities’ stock was trading at $93.46 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CPK shares have increased by 7.9% and is now trading at $100.83.

APOLLO ENDOSURGERY (NASDAQ:APEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Apollo Endosurgery has generated ($1.53) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS APOLLO ENDOSURGERY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery’s stock was trading at $2.0650 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, APEN stock has decreased by 10.4% and is now trading at $1.85.