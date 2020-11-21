LIVEXLIVE MEDIA (NASDAQ:LIVX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. LiveXLive Media has generated ($0.69) earnings per share over the last year. LiveXLive Media has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LIVEXLIVE MEDIA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media’s stock was trading at $1.92 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, LIVX shares have increased by 10.4% and is now trading at $2.12.

CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY (NASDAQ:CREG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy last announced its earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. China Recycling Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. China Recycling Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy’s stock was trading at $2.96 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CREG stock has increased by 53.0% and is now trading at $4.53.

EDAP TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms last released its quarterly earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Edap Tms has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.4. Edap Tms has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EDAP TMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms’ stock was trading at $4.37 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, EDAP stock has decreased by 4.6% and is now trading at $4.17.

FOOT LOCKER (NYSE:FL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker last released its earnings data on August 21st, 2020. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Foot Locker has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6.

HOW HAS FOOT LOCKER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker’s stock was trading at $37.34 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, FL stock has increased by 5.2% and is now trading at $39.28.