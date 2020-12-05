ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MOHO)

ECMOHO last released its earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. ECMOHO has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ECMOHO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, June 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ECMOHO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MOHO)

ECMOHO’s stock was trading at $7.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MOHO stock has decreased by 65.9% and is now trading at $2.47.

THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP (NASDAQ:DSGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm earned $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. The Descartes Systems Group has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.7. The Descartes Systems Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group’s stock was trading at $37.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DSGX shares have increased by 55.7% and is now trading at $57.67.

ZUORA (NYSE:ZUO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zuora has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year. Zuora has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ZUORA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora’s stock was trading at $9.96 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ZUO shares have increased by 14.1% and is now trading at $11.36.

