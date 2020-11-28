NIU TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:NIU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 22nd, 2020. The reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. Niu Technologies has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.8. Niu Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NIU TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies’ stock was trading at $7.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NIU shares have increased by 298.2% and is now trading at $31.58.

MEDTRONIC (NYSE:MDT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic last posted its earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic has generated $4.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.0. Medtronic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MEDTRONIC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic’s stock was trading at $92.44 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MDT shares have increased by 24.0% and is now trading at $114.59.

GUESS’ (NYSE:GES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GES)

Guess’ last announced its earnings data on September 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.57. The company earned $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.82 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Guess’ has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year. Guess’ has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GUESS”S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:GES)

Guess”s stock was trading at $10.89 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GES stock has increased by 58.2% and is now trading at $17.23.

OPTIBASE (NASDAQ:OBAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase last posted its earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $3.79 million during the quarter. Optibase has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.8.

HOW HAS OPTIBASE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase’s stock was trading at $11.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OBAS shares have increased by 0.3% and is now trading at $11.04.