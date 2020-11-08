NEWS (NASDAQ:NWS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NWS)

News last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. News has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. News has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEWS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:NWS)

News’ stock was trading at $10.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NWS shares have increased by 46.3% and is now trading at $15.14.

DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:DCPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.48) earnings per share over the last year. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $44.42 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DCPH shares have increased by 36.0% and is now trading at $60.39.

B&G FOODS (NYSE:BGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm earned $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. Its revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. B&G Foods has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. B&G Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS B&G FOODS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods’ stock was trading at $15.02 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BGS stock has increased by 90.9% and is now trading at $28.68.

GOPRO (NASDAQ:GPRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GoPro has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year. GoPro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GOPRO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro’s stock was trading at $3.31 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GPRO shares have increased by 131.4% and is now trading at $7.66.