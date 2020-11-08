POTBELLY (NASDAQ:PBPB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Potbelly has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year. Potbelly has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS POTBELLY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly’s stock was trading at $3.71 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PBPB stock has decreased by 6.5% and is now trading at $3.47.

LSB INDUSTRIES (NYSE:LXU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.06. LSB Industries has generated ($3.06) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS LSB INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries’ stock was trading at $1.73 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LXU shares have increased by 7.5% and is now trading at $1.86.

GULFPORT ENERGY (NASDAQ:GPOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year. Gulfport Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GULFPORT ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy’s stock was trading at $0.3895 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GPOR stock has decreased by 35.8% and is now trading at $0.2499.

AMERICAN SHARED HOSPITAL SERVICES (NYSE:AMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services last posted its earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $3.99 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

