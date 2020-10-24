PEOPLES BANCORP (NASDAQ:PEBO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NBHC)

Peoples Bancorp last posted its earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm earned $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp has generated $2.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Peoples Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PEOPLES BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:NBHC)

Peoples Bancorp’s stock was trading at $23.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PEBO stock has increased by 2.4% and is now trading at $24.38.

THE FIRST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FNLC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter. The First Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. The First Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE FIRST BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp’s stock was trading at $22.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FNLC shares have increased by 6.4% and is now trading at $24.16.

TOWNEBANK (NASDAQ:TOWN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank last released its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. TowneBank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TOWNEBANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank’s stock was trading at $20.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TOWN shares have decreased by 8.2% and is now trading at $18.86.

VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS (NASDAQ:VRTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners last announced its earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The company earned $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners has generated $14.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8.

HOW HAS VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners’ stock was trading at $92.66 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VRTS stock has increased by 91.6% and is now trading at $177.56.