REALPAGE (NASDAQ:RP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RP)

RealPage last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. Its revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RealPage has generated $1.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.8. RealPage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS REALPAGE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:RP)

RealPage’s stock was trading at $58.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RP stock has increased by 5.4% and is now trading at $61.39.

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:AEIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries last announced its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. The firm earned $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.8. Advanced Energy Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries’ stock was trading at $51.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AEIS shares have increased by 61.2% and is now trading at $83.48.

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST (NYSE:PMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.68. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has generated $2.42 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stock was trading at $18.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PMT shares have decreased by 16.5% and is now trading at $15.79.

PROASSURANCE (NYSE:PRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company earned $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. Its revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. ProAssurance has generated ($0.81) earnings per share over the last year. ProAssurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROASSURANCE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance’s stock was trading at $21.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PRA shares have decreased by 36.2% and is now trading at $13.62.