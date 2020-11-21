SMILEDIRECTCLUB (NASDAQ:SDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub last released its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub has generated ($1.14) earnings per share over the last year. SmileDirectClub has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SMILEDIRECTCLUB’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub’s stock was trading at $8.94 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SDC shares have increased by 22.0% and is now trading at $10.91.

GULF RESOURCES (NASDAQ:GURE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources last released its earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $5.36 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Gulf Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GULF RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources’ stock was trading at $4.95 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, GURE stock has decreased by 10.7% and is now trading at $4.42.

PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:PTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PTN)

Palatin Technologies last announced its earnings results on September 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Palatin Technologies has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:PTN)

Palatin Technologies’ stock was trading at $0.3884 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, PTN shares have increased by 7.1% and is now trading at $0.4160.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BEST)

BEST last posted its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.47. BEST has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year. BEST has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BEST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:BEST)

BEST’s stock was trading at $2.48 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, BEST stock has increased by 15.7% and is now trading at $2.87.