SUNPOWER (NASDAQ:SPWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. SunPower has generated ($0.47) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.9. SunPower has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SUNPOWER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower’s stock was trading at $6.22 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SPWR shares have increased by 157.1% and is now trading at $15.99.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. ORBCOMM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ORBCOMM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM’s stock was trading at $2.17 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ORBC stock has increased by 98.2% and is now trading at $4.30.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. Its revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. ABIOMED has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.4. ABIOMED has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ABIOMED’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED’s stock was trading at $151.13 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ABMD stock has increased by 66.7% and is now trading at $251.88.

ALKERMES (NASDAQ:ALKS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes last released its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $265 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year. Alkermes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALKERMES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes’ stock was trading at $16.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ALKS shares have increased by 0.0% and is now trading at $16.25.

