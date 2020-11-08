ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:ZBRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Its revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has generated $12.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.4. Zebra Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies’ stock was trading at $191.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ZBRA shares have increased by 77.8% and is now trading at $340.12.

LINCOLN NATIONAL (NYSE:LNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National last released its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $2.75. The company earned $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lincoln National has generated $8.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.6. Lincoln National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LINCOLN NATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National’s stock was trading at $31.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LNC stock has increased by 12.6% and is now trading at $35.90.

TRANSMEDICS GROUP (NASDAQ:TMDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group last released its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. TransMedics Group has generated ($2.36) earnings per share over the last year. TransMedics Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRANSMEDICS GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group’s stock was trading at $13.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TMDX stock has decreased by 3.2% and is now trading at $13.19.

DISCOVERY (NASDAQ:DISCK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8.

HOW HAS DISCOVERY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery’s stock was trading at $22.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DISCK stock has decreased by 15.8% and is now trading at $19.36.