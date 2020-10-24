AGREE REALTY (NYSE:ADC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACC)

Agree Realty last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.40. Agree Realty has generated $3.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.6. Agree Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AGREE REALTY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ACC)

Agree Realty’s stock was trading at $72.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ADC shares have decreased by 9.8% and is now trading at $65.42.

LAS VEGAS SANDS (NYSE:LVS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Las Vegas Sands has generated $3.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.2. Las Vegas Sands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LAS VEGAS SANDS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands’ stock was trading at $48.63 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LVS stock has increased by 4.2% and is now trading at $50.68.

STMICROELECTRONICS (NYSE:STM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics last announced its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. STMicroelectronics has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.5. STMicroelectronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STMICROELECTRONICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics’ stock was trading at $22.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, STM stock has increased by 48.7% and is now trading at $34.01.

BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:BWB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Bridgewater Bancshares has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8.

HOW HAS BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares’ stock was trading at $10.38 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BWB shares have increased by 11.1% and is now trading at $11.53.