ALEXANDER’S (NYSE:ALX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. Alexander’s has generated $19.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. Alexander’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALEXANDER’S’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s’ stock was trading at $306.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ALX shares have decreased by 20.7% and is now trading at $243.19.

MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:MXIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. Maxim Integrated Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products’ stock was trading at $49.54 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MXIM shares have increased by 40.6% and is now trading at $69.65.

VEECO INSTRUMENTS (NASDAQ:VECO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments has generated ($0.35) earnings per share over the last year. Veeco Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VEECO INSTRUMENTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments’ stock was trading at $11.66 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VECO shares have increased by 9.2% and is now trading at $12.73.

FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO SAB (NYSE:FMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB last announced its earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7.

HOW HAS FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO SAB’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s stock was trading at $65.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FMX shares have decreased by 18.5% and is now trading at $53.77.