ARISTA NETWORKS (NYSE:ANET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has generated $8.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. Arista Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARISTA NETWORKS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks’ stock was trading at $182.20 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ANET shares have increased by 41.1% and is now trading at $257.00.

ALLEGHANY (NYSE:Y) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany last released its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $4.99. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alleghany has generated $23.77 earnings per share over the last year. Alleghany has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALLEGHANY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany’s stock was trading at $582.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, Y shares have decreased by 0.1% and is now trading at $581.47.

PERRIGO (NYSE:PRGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Its revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo has generated $4.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. Perrigo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PERRIGO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo’s stock was trading at $46.04 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PRGO shares have decreased by 1.8% and is now trading at $45.21.

LANNETT (NYSE:LCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett last released its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business earned $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.94 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Lannett has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year. Lannett has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LANNETT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett’s stock was trading at $7.74 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LCI shares have decreased by 22.7% and is now trading at $5.98.