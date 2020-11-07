CRAWFORD & COMPANY (NYSE:CRD.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $234.42 million during the quarter. Crawford & Company has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Crawford & Company has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CRAWFORD & COMPANY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company’s stock was trading at $7.02 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CRD.A stock has decreased by 1.0% and is now trading at $6.95.

TOTTENHAM ACQUISITION I (NASDAQ:TOTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TOTA)

Tottenham Acquisition I last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Tottenham Acquisition I has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Tottenham Acquisition I has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHEN IS TOTTENHAM ACQUISITION I’S NEXT EARNINGS DATE? (NASDAQ:TOTA)

Tottenham Acquisition I is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Tuesday, March 23rd 2021.

View our earnings forecast for Tottenham Acquisition I.

HANGER (NYSE:HNGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $233.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.33 million. Hanger has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8.

WHO ARE SOME OF HANGER’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:HNGR)

Some companies that are related to Hanger include BioTelemetry (BEAT), Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (AIH), IMAC (IMAC), BioCorRx (BICX), AAC (AACH) and Ceres Ventures (CEVE).

THE TRADE DESK (NASDAQ:TTD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. The Trade Desk has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.0.

HOW HAS THE TRADE DESK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk’s stock was trading at $223.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TTD stock has increased by 189.1% and is now trading at $647.30.