DOVER (NYSE:DOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNAP)

Dover last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The business earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has generated $5.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Dover has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DOVER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SNAP)

Dover’s stock was trading at $95.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DOV stock has increased by 21.7% and is now trading at $116.27.

UMPQUA (NASDAQ:UMPQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua last announced its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Umpqua has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UMPQUA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua’s stock was trading at $11.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UMPQ shares have increased by 17.3% and is now trading at $13.38.

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL (NYSE:FAF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business earned $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Its revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. First American Financial has generated $5.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. First American Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial’s stock was trading at $57.61 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FAF shares have decreased by 16.0% and is now trading at $48.41.

STRATTEC SECURITY (NASDAQ:STRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The auto parts company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.89. Strattec Security has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year. Strattec Security has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STRATTEC SECURITY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security’s stock was trading at $20.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, STRT shares have increased by 41.3% and is now trading at $28.7550.