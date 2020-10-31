GLOBUS MEDICAL (NYSE:GMED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.6. Globus Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GLOBUS MEDICAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical’s stock was trading at $38.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GMED stock has increased by 37.0% and is now trading at $52.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RES)

RPC last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year. RPC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RPC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:RES)

RPC’s stock was trading at $2.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RES stock has increased by 5.8% and is now trading at $2.38.

BANCO SANTANDER (NYSE:SAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year. Banco Santander has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANCO SANTANDER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander’s stock was trading at $2.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SAN shares have decreased by 32.3% and is now trading at $2.01.

MASTEC (NYSE:MTZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has generated $5.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. MasTec has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MASTEC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec’s stock was trading at $33.82 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MTZ shares have increased by 46.8% and is now trading at $49.64.

