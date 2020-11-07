INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS (NYSE:INSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The business earned $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Inspire Medical Systems has generated ($1.40) earnings per share over the last year. Inspire Medical Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems’ stock was trading at $75.65 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, INSP stock has increased by 121.6% and is now trading at $167.64.

INNOSPEC (NASDAQ:IOSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Innospec has generated $5.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.0. Innospec has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INNOSPEC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec’s stock was trading at $72.47 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IOSP shares have decreased by 3.0% and is now trading at $70.31.

QURATE RETAIL (NASDAQ:QRTEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail last released its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company earned $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Its revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qurate Retail has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year. Qurate Retail has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QURATE RETAIL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail’s stock was trading at $4.98 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, QRTEA shares have increased by 62.9% and is now trading at $8.11.

LAZYDAYS (NASDAQ:LAZY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays last issued its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.45. Lazydays has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lazydays has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LAZYDAYS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays’ stock was trading at $3.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LAZY shares have increased by 391.3% and is now trading at $16.46.