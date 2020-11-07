NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (NYSE:NBLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners last posted its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Noble Midstream Partners has generated $3.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.0.

HOW HAS NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners’ stock was trading at $5.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NBLX shares have increased by 41.0% and is now trading at $8.11.

MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS (NYSE:MDNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Medicenna Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS? (NYSE:MDNA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS (NYSE:HEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners last announced its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Holly Energy Partners has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.1. Holly Energy Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners’ stock was trading at $14.38 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HEP shares have decreased by 22.7% and is now trading at $11.11.

MOSYS (NASDAQ:MOSY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. MoSys has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MOSYS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys’ stock was trading at $1.59 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MOSY shares have increased by 6.3% and is now trading at $1.69.