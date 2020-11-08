NOMAD FOODS (NYSE:NOMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business earned $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Nomad Foods has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Nomad Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NOMAD FOODS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods’ stock was trading at $17.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NOMD stock has increased by 36.9% and is now trading at $24.49.

UNITED STATES CELLULAR (NYSE:USM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. United States Cellular has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. United States Cellular has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED STATES CELLULAR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular’s stock was trading at $26.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, USM stock has increased by 6.6% and is now trading at $28.72.

GLU MOBILE (NASDAQ:GLUU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company earned $182 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Glu Mobile has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. Glu Mobile has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GLU MOBILE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile’s stock was trading at $6.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GLUU stock has increased by 45.0% and is now trading at $8.79.

SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES (NYSE:SRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties last issued its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties’ stock was trading at $25.57 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SRG stock has decreased by 56.2% and is now trading at $11.20.