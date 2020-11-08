SCORPIO TANKERS (NYSE:STNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Scorpio Tankers has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. Scorpio Tankers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SCORPIO TANKERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers’ stock was trading at $17.59 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, STNG stock has decreased by 47.2% and is now trading at $9.29.

MODINE MANUFACTURING (NYSE:MOD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year. Modine Manufacturing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MODINE MANUFACTURING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing’s stock was trading at $4.81 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MOD shares have increased by 100.0% and is now trading at $9.62.

RIMINI STREET (NASDAQ:RMNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business earned $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.20 million. Rimini Street has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year. Rimini Street has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RIMINI STREET’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street’s stock was trading at $4.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RMNI stock has decreased by 9.1% and is now trading at $3.69.

SIERRA ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:SRRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.25. Sierra Oncology has generated ($19.52) earnings per share over the last year. Sierra Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SIERRA ONCOLOGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology’s stock was trading at $11.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SRRA shares have increased by 21.1% and is now trading at $14.05.