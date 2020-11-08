STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE:STWD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business earned $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. Its revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Starwood Property Trust has generated $1.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Starwood Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust’s stock was trading at $20.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, STWD shares have decreased by 29.5% and is now trading at $14.27.

REPLIMUNE GROUP (NASDAQ:REPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Replimune Group has generated ($1.54) earnings per share over the last year. Replimune Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS REPLIMUNE GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group’s stock was trading at $11.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, REPL stock has increased by 289.8% and is now trading at $46.50.

KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:KNSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.99) earnings per share over the last year. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $16.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KNSA stock has decreased by 5.3% and is now trading at $15.25.

MITEK SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:MITK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The company earned $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mitek Systems has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.4. Mitek Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MITEK SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems’ stock was trading at $7.64 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MITK shares have increased by 93.2% and is now trading at $14.76.