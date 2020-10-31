UNIFI (NYSE:UFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi last posted its earnings results on October 26th, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. Unifi has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year. Unifi has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNIFI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi’s stock was trading at $15.78 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UFI stock has decreased by 5.0% and is now trading at $14.99.

NEOGENOMICS (NASDAQ:NEO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. Its revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. NeoGenomics has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year. NeoGenomics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEOGENOMICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics’ stock was trading at $24.78 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NEO stock has increased by 58.3% and is now trading at $39.23.

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:SQNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Sequans Communications has generated ($1.37) earnings per share over the last year. Sequans Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications’ stock was trading at $4.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SQNS stock has decreased by 13.3% and is now trading at $4.12.

FASTLY (NYSE:FSLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year. Fastly has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FASTLY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly’s stock was trading at $15.27 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FSLY stock has increased by 315.9% and is now trading at $63.51.