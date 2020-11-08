ARDELYX (NASDAQ:ARDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx last posted its earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx has generated ($1.47) earnings per share over the last year. Ardelyx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARDELYX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx’s stock was trading at $5.98 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ARDX stock has decreased by 10.4% and is now trading at $5.36.

PROFOUND MEDICL (NYSE:PROF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PROF)

Profound Medicl last released its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Profound Medicl has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS PROFOUND MEDICL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PROF)

Profound Medicl’s stock was trading at $10.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PROF stock has increased by 63.0% and is now trading at $17.91.

ICAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year. iCAD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ICAD’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD’s stock was trading at $11.12 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ICAD stock has decreased by 18.1% and is now trading at $9.11.

FIVE STAR SENIOR LIVING (NASDAQ:FVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Five Star Senior Living has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.5. Five Star Senior Living has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIVE STAR SENIOR LIVING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living’s stock was trading at $3.29 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FVE stock has increased by 38.0% and is now trading at $4.54.