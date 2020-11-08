CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CAPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Capricor Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Capricor Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $1.0050 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CAPR stock has increased by 297.0% and is now trading at $3.99.

NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS (NYSE:NAVB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NAVB)

HOW WERE NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS’ EARNINGS LAST QUARTER? (NYSE:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB) announced its earnings results on Thursday, August, 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,385.19% and a negative return on equity of 5,162.95%.

SEACOR MARINE (NYSE:SMHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. SEACOR Marine has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SEACOR Marine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SEACOR MARINE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine’s stock was trading at $6.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SMHI stock has decreased by 69.8% and is now trading at $1.82.

VIVEVE MEDICAL (NASDAQ:VIVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The firm earned $0.70 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical has generated ($33.80) earnings per share over the last year. Viveve Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 12th, 2020. Viveve Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS VIVEVE MEDICAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical’s stock was trading at $0.84 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VIVE shares have decreased by 41.7% and is now trading at $0.49.