CAMBRIDGE BANCORP (NASDAQ:CATC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIR)

Cambridge Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp has generated $6.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Cambridge Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAMBRIDGE BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:AIR)

Cambridge Bancorp’s stock was trading at $58.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CATC stock has increased by 13.6% and is now trading at $65.86.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP (NASDAQ:FMAO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s stock was trading at $19.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FMAO stock has increased by 9.6% and is now trading at $21.81.

SANDY SPRING BANCORP (NASDAQ:SASR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Sandy Spring Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SANDY SPRING BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stock was trading at $25.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SASR stock has increased by 2.6% and is now trading at $26.10.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES (NYSE:GBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies last released its earnings data on October 23rd, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.80 million. Its revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. The Greenbrier Companies has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9.

HOW HAS THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies’ stock was trading at $17.13 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GBX stock has increased by 75.2% and is now trading at $30.01.