CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The business earned $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Its revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. CDW has generated $6.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.0. CDW has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CDW’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW’s stock was trading at $102.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CDW stock has increased by 34.3% and is now trading at $138.18.

DARLING INGREDIENTS (NYSE:DAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business earned $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Darling Ingredients has generated $1.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Darling Ingredients has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DARLING INGREDIENTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients’ stock was trading at $22.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DAR stock has increased by 107.9% and is now trading at $45.73.

PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP (NYSE:PFGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group last issued its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year. Performance Food Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group’s stock was trading at $29.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PFGC shares have increased by 25.0% and is now trading at $37.50.

GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING (NYSE:GNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading last posted its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year. Genco Shipping & Trading has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading’s stock was trading at $6.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GNK stock has increased by 1.6% and is now trading at $6.46.