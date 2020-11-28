CENTRAL GARDEN & PET (NASDAQ:CENT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet last released its earnings data on November 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. Central Garden & Pet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CENTRAL GARDEN & PET’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet’s stock was trading at $26.32 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CENT stock has increased by 53.4% and is now trading at $40.37.

AUTODESK (NASDAQ:ADSK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk last released its quarterly earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company earned $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940 million. Autodesk has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.1. Autodesk has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AUTODESK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk’s stock was trading at $154.40 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ADSK stock has increased by 76.7% and is now trading at $272.81.

FANHUA (NASDAQ:FANH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua last issued its earnings data on August 24th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business earned $124.78 million during the quarter. Fanhua has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.4. Fanhua has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FANHUA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua’s stock was trading at $18.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FANH shares have decreased by 20.2% and is now trading at $14.38.

XTL BIOPHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:XTLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XTLB)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 24th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS XTL BIOPHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:XTLB)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $1.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, XTLB stock has increased by 143.6% and is now trading at $2.5094.