COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP (NASDAQ:CVLG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Covenant Logistics Group last issued its earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year. Covenant Logistics Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP? (NASDAQ:CVLG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Covenant Logistics Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

XEROX (NYSE:XRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xerox has generated $3.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. Xerox has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS XEROX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox’s stock was trading at $27.84 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, XRX shares have decreased by 37.6% and is now trading at $17.38.

PACIFIC CITY FINANCIAL (NYSE:PCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PCB)

Pacific City Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Pacific City Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS PACIFIC CITY FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:PCB)

Pacific City Financial’s stock was trading at $11.32 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PCB stock has decreased by 17.0% and is now trading at $9.40.

AMEDISYS (NASDAQ:AMED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.9. Amedisys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMEDISYS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys’ stock was trading at $170.47 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AMED shares have increased by 51.9% and is now trading at $259.00.