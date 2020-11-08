DROPBOX (NASDAQ:DBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm earned $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dropbox has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.5. Dropbox has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DROPBOX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox’s stock was trading at $16.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DBX stock has increased by 18.5% and is now trading at $19.1450.

SWITCH (NYSE:SWCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Switch has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.7. Switch has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SWITCH’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch’s stock was trading at $12.88 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SWCH stock has increased by 20.1% and is now trading at $15.47.

DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:DRNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.76) earnings per share over the last year. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $16.88 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DRNA shares have increased by 33.9% and is now trading at $22.60.

DYNEGY (NYSE:DYN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DYN)

Dynegy last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.14. Dynegy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF DYNEGY? (NYSE:DYN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dynegy in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

Dynegy.