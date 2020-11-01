FIRST MERCHANTS (NASDAQ:FRME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants has generated $3.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. First Merchants has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST MERCHANTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants’ stock was trading at $29.18 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FRME stock has decreased by 10.5% and is now trading at $26.11.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

ASHFORD (NYSE:AINC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AINC)

Ashford last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company earned $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.78 million. Ashford has generated $7.07 earnings per share over the last year.

WHO ARE SOME OF ASHFORD’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:AINC)

Some companies that are related to Ashford include China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (CIFS), Cyber Apps World (CYAP), ATIF (ATIF), Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV), Wilhelmina International (WHLM), Hudson Capital (HUSN), TSS (TSSI), Lightbridge (LTBR), Axia International Group (AIGI), Gopher Protocol (GOPH), GBT Technologies (GTCH), DigiPath (DIGP), Grow Solutions (GRSO), Juhl Energy (JUHL) and HPIL (HPIL).

View all competitors.

ARROW ELECTRONICS (NYSE:ARW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics last posted its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm earned $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has generated $7.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Arrow Electronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARROW ELECTRONICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics’ stock was trading at $58.17 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ARW stock has increased by 33.9% and is now trading at $77.89.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

SONIC AUTOMOTIVE (NYSE:SAH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sonic Automotive has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year. Sonic Automotive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SONIC AUTOMOTIVE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive’s stock was trading at $21.46 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SAH shares have increased by 68.0% and is now trading at $36.06.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.