HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA last announced its earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA has generated $4.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Heartland Financial USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA’s stock was trading at $33.65 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HTLF shares have decreased by 2.1% and is now trading at $32.94.

TRANSUNION (NYSE:TRU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. Its revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.6. TransUnion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRANSUNION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion’s stock was trading at $80.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TRU stock has decreased by 0.4% and is now trading at $79.66.

MERIDIAN BANCORP (NASDAQ:EBSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp last announced its earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Meridian Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MERIDIAN BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp’s stock was trading at $14.11 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EBSB stock has decreased by 11.8% and is now trading at $12.45.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL (NYSE:AMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial has generated $16.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Ameriprise Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial’s stock was trading at $110.78 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AMP stock has increased by 45.2% and is now trading at $160.83.