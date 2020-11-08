II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. II-VI has generated ($0.79) earnings per share over the last year. II-VI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS II-VI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI’s stock was trading at $22.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IIVI stock has increased by 154.2% and is now trading at $57.20.

PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:PZZA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business earned $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Its revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Papa John’s International has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.6. Papa John’s International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International’s stock was trading at $55.92 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PZZA shares have increased by 49.4% and is now trading at $83.52.

MARCUS & MILLICHAP (NYSE:MMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business earned $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Marcus & Millichap has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Marcus & Millichap has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARCUS & MILLICHAP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap’s stock was trading at $27.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MMI stock has increased by 18.0% and is now trading at $32.12.

CELLECTIS (NASDAQ:CLLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.02. Cellectis has generated ($2.41) earnings per share over the last year. Cellectis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CELLECTIS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis’ stock was trading at $11.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CLLS stock has increased by 49.3% and is now trading at $17.06.