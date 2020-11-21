LEGACY HOUSING (NASDAQ:LEGH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Legacy Housing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LEGACY HOUSING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing’s stock was trading at $13.82 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, LEGH shares have increased by 7.7% and is now trading at $14.89.

AZURRX BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:AZRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma last released its quarterly earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.33. AzurRx BioPharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. AzurRx BioPharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AZURRX BIOPHARMA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma’s stock was trading at $0.7199 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, AZRX stock has increased by 7.7% and is now trading at $0.7750.

SPIRE (NYSE:SR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SR)

Spire last issued its earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire has generated $3.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.3. Spire has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SPIRE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:SR)

Spire’s stock was trading at $57.02 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SR shares have increased by 11.3% and is now trading at $63.48.

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE (NYSE:NGVC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s stock was trading at $10.92 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, NGVC stock has increased by 23.0% and is now trading at $13.43.