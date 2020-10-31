MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:MMSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year. Merit Medical Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems’ stock was trading at $32.88 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MMSI stock has increased by 52.2% and is now trading at $50.05.

NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP (NYSE:NOA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group last posted its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. North American Construction Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group’s stock was trading at $7.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NOA stock has increased by 5.3% and is now trading at $7.75.

ERIE INDEMNITY (NASDAQ:ERIE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity has generated $6.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.3. Erie Indemnity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ERIE INDEMNITY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity’s stock was trading at $145.65 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ERIE stock has increased by 59.9% and is now trading at $232.87.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE (NYSE:MIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $261 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. Macquarie Infrastructure has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4.

HOW HAS MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure’s stock was trading at $34.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MIC stock has decreased by 24.8% and is now trading at $25.80.

