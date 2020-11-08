NATIONAL CINEMEDIA (NASDAQ:NCMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia last released its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National CineMedia has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. National CineMedia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NATIONAL CINEMEDIA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia’s stock was trading at $4.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NCMI stock has decreased by 56.6% and is now trading at $2.08.

CORTEVA (NYSE:CTVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva last announced its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Its revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.9. Corteva has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CORTEVA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva’s stock was trading at $25.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CTVA shares have increased by 35.8% and is now trading at $33.94.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SPPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.14) earnings per share over the last year. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $2.39 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SPPI shares have increased by 49.8% and is now trading at $3.58.

CLOUDFLARE (NYSE:NET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare last released its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CLOUDFLARE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare’s stock was trading at $20.59 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NET stock has increased by 181.7% and is now trading at $58.00.