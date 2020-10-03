NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:NTWK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies last issued its earnings data on September 28th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. NetSol Technologies has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. NetSol Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies’ stock was trading at $3.10 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NTWK shares have decreased by 4.8% and is now trading at $2.95.

CONSTELLATION BRANDS (NYSE:STZ.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands last announced its earnings results on July 1st, 2020. The reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $1.96 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.9. Constellation Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CONSTELLATION BRANDS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands’ stock was trading at $176.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STZ.B stock has increased by 6.1% and is now trading at $186.81.

DESWELL INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:DSWL)

HOW HAS DESWELL INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:DSWL)

Deswell Industries’ stock was trading at $2.6541 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DSWL shares have increased by 3.6% and is now trading at $2.75.

ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AHPI)

HOW HAS ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products’ stock was trading at $14.74 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AHPI shares have decreased by 59.5% and is now trading at $5.97.